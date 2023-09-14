Previous
Photo 3207

A model

Yelena was my model for the 52Frames "triangular composition" challenge. Portrait are not my thing and she was in a hurry, but I'm quite happy with how this turned out.

She disliked the photo I liked best and visa versa, so this is a photo we can both live with...
14th September 2023 14th Sep 23

Ingrid

