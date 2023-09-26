Previous
Too heavy?! by ingrid01
Too heavy?!

When I was looking for my wabi sabi photo, I heard 'zooooooom' and saw this bee.
It was quite a sight as every flower it stopped at bent over....
26th September 2023 26th Sep 23

Ingrid

Pyrrhula
Maar of ie er ook weet van heeft ?
Mooie close up opname van bloem en bij.
September 26th, 2023  
Heather ace
A great capture with the bee pulling the flower down! And stunning light, colours, and bokeh! (And really lovely on black) Fav
September 26th, 2023  
