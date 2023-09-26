Sign up
Previous
Photo 3219
Too heavy?!
When I was looking for my wabi sabi photo, I heard 'zooooooom' and saw this bee.
It was quite a sight as every flower it stopped at bent over....
26th September 2023
26th Sep 23
Ingrid
@ingrid01
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 70D
Taken
22nd September 2023 6:22pm
Tags
flower
bee
cosmos
Pyrrhula
Maar of ie er ook weet van heeft ?
Mooie close up opname van bloem en bij.
September 26th, 2023
Heather
ace
A great capture with the bee pulling the flower down! And stunning light, colours, and bokeh! (And really lovely on black) Fav
September 26th, 2023
Mooie close up opname van bloem en bij.