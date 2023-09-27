Sign up
Previous
Photo 3220
A bigger flower...
did bent over, but the heavy bee didn't need to hang on like in yesterday's photo. I believe it is the same bee, but there were actually 2 around...
27th September 2023
27th Sep 23
4
3
Ingrid
ace
@ingrid01
Update June 2022 - We moved back to Houston, Texas (same house we lived in from 2012 to 2019 - we rented it out). Most...
3392
photos
74
followers
71
following
882% complete
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 70D
Taken
23rd September 2023 10:45am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
bee
,
insect
,
cosmos
Dawn
ace
A lovely capture fav
September 28th, 2023
Heather
ace
A great shot, Ingrid! Great focus, and lovely colours and dof! (I've never seen cosmos this colour- really nice) Fav!
September 28th, 2023
John Falconer
ace
Fabulous closeup. Pollen on the legs, eyes, everything in focus.
September 28th, 2023
Lou Ann
ace
Oh a fantastic capture! It does look like the bee is weighing down the flower!
September 28th, 2023
