Previous
A bigger flower... by ingrid01
Photo 3220

A bigger flower...

did bent over, but the heavy bee didn't need to hang on like in yesterday's photo. I believe it is the same bee, but there were actually 2 around...
27th September 2023 27th Sep 23

Ingrid

ace
@ingrid01
Update June 2022 - We moved back to Houston, Texas (same house we lived in from 2012 to 2019 - we rented it out). Most...
882% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Dawn ace
A lovely capture fav
September 28th, 2023  
Heather ace
A great shot, Ingrid! Great focus, and lovely colours and dof! (I've never seen cosmos this colour- really nice) Fav!
September 28th, 2023  
John Falconer ace
Fabulous closeup. Pollen on the legs, eyes, everything in focus.
September 28th, 2023  
Lou Ann ace
Oh a fantastic capture! It does look like the bee is weighing down the flower!
September 28th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise