Photo 3221
Stained glass wings!
Last big bee photo.
I love its eyes and the right wing in this photo.
28th September 2023
28th Sep 23
Ingrid
ace
@ingrid01
Update June 2022 - We moved back to Houston, Texas (same house we lived in from 2012 to 2019 - we rented it out).
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 70D
Taken
22nd September 2023 6:20pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
bee
,
cosmos
Dawn
ace
Nicely captured
September 29th, 2023
