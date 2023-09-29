Sign up
Previous
Photo 3222
Incoming....
Here is the last one for this series: a smaller bee.
Thank you all for the comments and favs this week.
Let's see if I can get some photos this weekend...
29th September 2023
29th Sep 23
1
1
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 70D
Taken
22nd September 2023 6:26pm
Tags
nature
,
flower
,
bee
,
cosmos
Heather
ace
Great capture of the bee in flight, and so pretty with the light and colours and your lovely bokeh! Fav (good luck on your photo shoot this weekend, Ingrid)
September 30th, 2023
