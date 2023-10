The 52 frames challenge is "red" this week.In the past I played with smoke and thought it would be fun to try again.I had an incense stick in a little clay on a plate and a black cloth behind. As my family doesn't like the smell, I set up outside. For the first photos I used my tripod, but it worked better by handholding my camera and using the flash.This image stood out straight away - I saw ET. When playing around with it to give color I saw a story: A mother, her head not that sharp as she is worried and her heart beating clearly almost in her throat, is holding a child.This picture is inverted and I like the clean look.Which one do you prefer? This white one or the black one ( https://365project.org/ingrid01/365/2023-10-01 )?