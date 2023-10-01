The 52 frames challenge is "red" this week.
In the past I played with smoke and thought it would be fun to try again.
I had an incense stick in a little clay on a plate and a black cloth behind. As my family doesn't like the smell, I set up outside. For the first photos I used my tripod, but it worked better by handholding my camera and using the flash.
This image stood out straight away - I saw ET. When playing around with it to give color I saw a story: A mother, her head not that sharp as she is worried and her heart beating clearly almost in her throat, is holding a child.
This picture was the idea I originally had in my mind.