Smoke #1b by ingrid01
Smoke #1b

The 52 frames challenge is "red" this week.
In the past I played with smoke and thought it would be fun to try again.

I had an incense stick in a little clay on a plate and a black cloth behind. As my family doesn't like the smell, I set up outside. For the first photos I used my tripod, but it worked better by handholding my camera and using the flash.

This image stood out straight away - I saw ET. When playing around with it to give color I saw a story: A mother, her head not that sharp as she is worried and her heart beating clearly almost in her throat, is holding a child.

This picture was the idea I originally had in my mind.

Which one do you prefer? This black one or the white one ( https://365project.org/ingrid01/365/2023-09-30 )?
1st October 2023 1st Oct 23

Ingrid

