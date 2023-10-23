Sign up
Photo 3246
Reese's (and droplet reflections)
Today (Saturday) I tried it outside. The light was better, but the wind made it a little hard... I had fun with this project!
Although I had to put the droplets manually with a syringe, it is easily done!
The tip to use plastic wrap from the following link was very useful!
http://www.boostyourphotography.com/2014/04/droplet.html
23rd October 2023
23rd Oct 23
1
0
Ingrid
ace
@ingrid01
Update June 2022 - We moved back to Houston, Texas (same house we lived in from 2012 to 2019 - we rented it out). Most...
3425
photos
73
followers
71
following
890% complete
3244
3245
3246
3247
3248
3249
3250
3251
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 70D
Taken
28th October 2023 9:42am
Tags
reflection
,
macro
,
droplets
,
reeses
Susan Wakely
ace
I like that all of the bubbles have captured an image.
October 28th, 2023
