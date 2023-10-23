Previous
Reese's (and droplet reflections) by ingrid01
Photo 3246

Reese's (and droplet reflections)

Today (Saturday) I tried it outside. The light was better, but the wind made it a little hard... I had fun with this project!
Although I had to put the droplets manually with a syringe, it is easily done!

The tip to use plastic wrap from the following link was very useful!
http://www.boostyourphotography.com/2014/04/droplet.html
Ingrid

@ingrid01
Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
I like that all of the bubbles have captured an image.
October 28th, 2023  
