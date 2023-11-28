Previous
Sunset on the road by ingrid01
Sunset on the road

Nadya's flight back home was at 7.30pm, so she drove herself to the airport. I really liked the light and took some photos with my phone.
28th November 2023 28th Nov 23

Ingrid

@ingrid01
Update June 2022 - We moved back to Houston, Texas (same house we lived in from 2012 to 2019 - we rented it out). Most...
Heather
Yes, the light on the arches (whatever they are called) looks really cool! A great shot!
December 3rd, 2023  
Christine Sztukowski
Nice
December 3rd, 2023  
