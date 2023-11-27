Sign up
Photo 3281
The moon
It was almost full moon during our visit to Brazos Bend State Park.
27th November 2023
27th Nov 23
1
1
Ingrid
ace
@ingrid01
Update June 2022 - We moved back to Houston, Texas (same house we lived in from 2012 to 2019 - we rented it out). Most...
3459
photos
71
followers
70
following
899% complete
View this month »
3277
3278
3279
3280
3281
3282
3283
3284
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 70D
Taken
24th November 2023 5:23pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
moon
Heather
ace
A great capture, Ingrid! Love your composition with this shot! Fav
December 4th, 2023
