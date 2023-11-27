Previous
The moon by ingrid01
The moon

It was almost full moon during our visit to Brazos Bend State Park.
27th November 2023 27th Nov 23

Ingrid

@ingrid01
Heather ace
A great capture, Ingrid! Love your composition with this shot! Fav
December 4th, 2023  
