Previous
Next
Shadow by ingrid01
Photo 3280

Shadow

Baloo went with us to Brazos Bend State Park during the Thanksgiving break. I liked our shadows, so I took a photo. Please note that I'm just about 1 inch shorter than Nadya, but that she and Baloo were standing in front of me ;)
26th November 2023 26th Nov 23

Ingrid

ace
@ingrid01
Update June 2022 - We moved back to Houston, Texas (same house we lived in from 2012 to 2019 - we rented it out). Most...
899% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Heather ace
Well done, Ingrid! I really like this! (only 1 inch shorter...? Okay, I believe you :) Fav
December 4th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise