A green alligator by ingrid01
Photo 3279

A green alligator

The water was quite low and the alligators were slow in Brazos Bend State Park when we visited during the Thanksgiving break. But we saw quite a few alligators.
25th November 2023 25th Nov 23

Ingrid

@ingrid01
Update June 2022 - We moved back to Houston, Texas (same house we lived in from 2012 to 2019 - we rented it out). Most...
Heather ace
Wow! I almost missed it!
December 4th, 2023  
