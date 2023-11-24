Previous
Next
Brazos Bend State Park by ingrid01
Photo 3278

Brazos Bend State Park

is my favorite State Park close by (50 minutes drive). And Nadya was happy to go with me during her Thanksgiving holiday. The weather was gorgeous!
24th November 2023 24th Nov 23

Ingrid

ace
@ingrid01
Update June 2022 - We moved back to Houston, Texas (same house we lived in from 2012 to 2019 - we rented it out). Most...
899% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Heather ace
A beautiful shot with the reflections in the water and all that green in the sunlight! Fav
December 4th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise