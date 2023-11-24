Sign up
Photo 3278
Brazos Bend State Park
is my favorite State Park close by (50 minutes drive). And Nadya was happy to go with me during her Thanksgiving holiday. The weather was gorgeous!
24th November 2023
24th Nov 23
Ingrid
@ingrid01
Update June 2022 - We moved back to Houston, Texas (same house we lived in from 2012 to 2019 - we rented it out). Most...
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot G7 X Mark III
Taken
24th November 2023 4:31pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
landscape
Heather
ace
A beautiful shot with the reflections in the water and all that green in the sunlight! Fav
December 4th, 2023
