Previous
Photo 3277
Mini Pumpkins
Nadya cooked our thanksgiving diner. Yelena wanted to make a 'cake-pop' dessert. Unfortunately she had trouble with the chocolate, so these are not coated. But they tasted very good and were super cute too!
23rd November 2023
23rd Nov 23
2
0
Ingrid
ace
@ingrid01
Update June 2022 - We moved back to Houston, Texas (same house we lived in from 2012 to 2019 - we rented it out). Most...
3452
photos
71
followers
70
following
897% complete
3270
3271
3272
3273
3274
3275
3276
3277
Views
2
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot G7 X Mark III
Taken
23rd November 2023 8:28pm
Tags
dessert
,
pumpkin
,
cake-pops
Shutterbug
ace
They. Look more like pumpkins without a chocolate coating. Very cute.
December 1st, 2023
Dawn
ace
Nice shot
December 1st, 2023
