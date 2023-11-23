Previous
Mini Pumpkins by ingrid01
Photo 3277

Mini Pumpkins

Nadya cooked our thanksgiving diner. Yelena wanted to make a 'cake-pop' dessert. Unfortunately she had trouble with the chocolate, so these are not coated. But they tasted very good and were super cute too!
23rd November 2023 23rd Nov 23

Ingrid

ace
@ingrid01
Update June 2022 - We moved back to Houston, Texas (same house we lived in from 2012 to 2019 - we rented it out). Most...
897% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Shutterbug ace
They. Look more like pumpkins without a chocolate coating. Very cute.
December 1st, 2023  
Dawn ace
Nice shot
December 1st, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise