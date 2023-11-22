Previous
Next
Tree bark by ingrid01
Photo 3276

Tree bark

I always love Babs' (@onewing) collages, especially her tree bark ones. So when I saw two different trees together, I thought of her and put my own version together.
22nd November 2023 22nd Nov 23

Ingrid

ace
@ingrid01
Update June 2022 - We moved back to Houston, Texas (same house we lived in from 2012 to 2019 - we rented it out). Most...
897% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dawn ace
Nice textures
December 1st, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise