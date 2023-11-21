Previous
Fall colors! by ingrid01
Photo 3275

Fall colors!

The weather was beautiful on some days last week and Nadya (my oldest) visited, so we drove to a park close by for a walk.

The Thanksgiving break was nice and relaxed, but I had too many things on my to-do-list, so 365 suffered.... but I'm trying to catch up and be a little better in December
21st November 2023 21st Nov 23

Ingrid

ace
@ingrid01
Update June 2022 - We moved back to Houston, Texas (same house we lived in from 2012 to 2019 - we rented it out). Most...
897% complete

