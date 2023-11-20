Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3274
Trees...
The weather was beautiful on some days last week and Nadya (my oldest) visited, so we drove to a park close by for a walk.
The Thanksgiving break was nice and relaxed, but I had too many things on my to-do-list, so 365 suffered.... but I'm trying to catch up and be a little better in December
20th November 2023
20th Nov 23
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Ingrid
ace
@ingrid01
Update June 2022 - We moved back to Houston, Texas (same house we lived in from 2012 to 2019 - we rented it out). Most...
3450
photos
71
followers
70
following
897% complete
View this month »
3268
3269
3270
3271
3272
3273
3274
3275
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 70D
Taken
22nd November 2023 1:56pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
trees
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close