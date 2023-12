Heart of hands

Every class/teacher was asked to do or make something for the silent auction. I took photos of the hands of all kids in our class and put it together in Photoshop. In the border are the names of the kids, teachers and the school year, but I took that of for this version.



It was something which kept me busy for a few days, but I liked doing it. It is printed now (8"x8") and in a 12"x12" frame and looks quite nice!