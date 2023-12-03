Sign up
Previous
Photo 3280
Holding a lightbulb
Just because the 52 Frames theme this week was 'holding a light'. Luckily we had a light I could hold in the attic. It was a little cramped putting my tripod there, but it worked. I used the self-timer.
3rd December 2023
3rd Dec 23
2
0
Ingrid
ace
@ingrid01
Update June 2022 - We moved back to Houston, Texas (same house we lived in from 2012 to 2019 - we rented it out). Most...
3455
photos
71
followers
70
following
898% complete
3273
3274
3275
3276
3277
3278
3279
3280
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 70D
Taken
3rd December 2023 2:22pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
light
,
hands
Heather
ace
Well done, Ingrid! I love the light coming through your fingers!
December 3rd, 2023
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Great idea
December 3rd, 2023
