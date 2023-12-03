Previous
Holding a lightbulb by ingrid01
Holding a lightbulb

Just because the 52 Frames theme this week was 'holding a light'. Luckily we had a light I could hold in the attic. It was a little cramped putting my tripod there, but it worked. I used the self-timer.
3rd December 2023 3rd Dec 23

Ingrid

@ingrid01
Heather
Well done, Ingrid! I love the light coming through your fingers!
December 3rd, 2023  
Christine Sztukowski
Great idea
December 3rd, 2023  
