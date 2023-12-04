Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

The friends in my class (2.5/3 years old) love to paint. So we let them paint and if possible we try to make something fun out of it.

This week they made Rudolphs! I told them to paint a big circle for the face and two stripes for the antlers. Most didn't get the idea, but dripping paint works too :)

Then we guided them to stick 2 eyes (cotton wool) and a nose (pompon - they chose the size themselves). To finish the eyes they put a little dot of black paint with their fingers in the eyes. Some had fun making it another (finger-)paint project :)



The different colors in my photo are due to the different light in the classroom (morning and afternoon)