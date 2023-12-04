Previous
Next
Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer by ingrid01
Photo 3285

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

The friends in my class (2.5/3 years old) love to paint. So we let them paint and if possible we try to make something fun out of it.
This week they made Rudolphs! I told them to paint a big circle for the face and two stripes for the antlers. Most didn't get the idea, but dripping paint works too :)
Then we guided them to stick 2 eyes (cotton wool) and a nose (pompon - they chose the size themselves). To finish the eyes they put a little dot of black paint with their fingers in the eyes. Some had fun making it another (finger-)paint project :)

The different colors in my photo are due to the different light in the classroom (morning and afternoon)
4th December 2023 4th Dec 23

Ingrid

ace
@ingrid01
Update June 2022 - We moved back to Houston, Texas (same house we lived in from 2012 to 2019 - we rented it out). Most...
900% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise