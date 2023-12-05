Previous
Sunset by ingrid01
Photo 3285

Sunset

When walking the dogs in the evening, we saw this gorgeous sunset! I wish I had my big camera with me... but obviously the best camera you have is the one with you and often that is my iPhone.
5th December 2023 5th Dec 23

Ingrid

