Photo 3286
My table
Last year when subbing, I saw the Nutcracker market at school.
This year I'm working full time, but my daughter Yelena was happy to help me out be manning the table!
6th December 2023
6th Dec 23
Ingrid
ace
@ingrid01
Update June 2022 - We moved back to Houston, Texas (same house we lived in from 2012 to 2019 - we rented it out).
Album
365
Camera
iPhone XR
Taken
6th December 2023 8:00am
Tags
christmas
,
market
,
crafts
