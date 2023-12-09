Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 3290
Lens ball and green
I saw incredible photos with light painting and a lens ball. Maybe more practice is needed....
Still a little short on time, but the winter-break is near!
9th December 2023
9th Dec 23
1
Ingrid
ace
@ingrid01
Update June 2022 - We moved back to Houston, Texas (same house we lived in from 2012 to 2019 - we rented it out). Most...
3
1
365
Canon EOS 70D
9th December 2023 9:07pm
light-painting
lens-ball
