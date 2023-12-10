Previous
Lens ball and me by ingrid01
Lens ball and me

The theme for the 52 Frames project this week is "just breathe!", with an extra challenge of a composite edit.
Unfortunately both my husband and daughter were too busy to model, so I had to do it myself...
The idea was simple... a breathing "zen" pose and done. But I didn't like my white t-shirt, so added a bedsheet to give it a more "Buddha"-like feel. Also because I wanted to have both hands up, holding my phone to click a photo wasn't an option. Therefor this photo was a work-out too... With the timer of my camera, I had to get up every time to check the photo and click again.
Ingrid

Christine Sztukowski ace
Cute
December 11th, 2023  
