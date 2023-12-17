Previous
The color "sand" by ingrid01
Photo 3298

The color "sand"

My 52 Frames photo for this week. The theme is pick a color and the extra challenge was a color chosen for you. My color was sand #C2B280 and that color was used for the border.
17th December 2023 17th Dec 23

Ingrid

ace
@ingrid01
Update June 2022 - We moved back to Houston, Texas (same house we lived in from 2012 to 2019 - we rented it out). Most...
903% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise