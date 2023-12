It is a small private primary school and every year the 5th graders collect pajamas for a local charity ( https://www.casahope.org) When the 5th graders were close to 400 pajamas, the idea came that if they reached that number the principal would kiss a goat.The daughter of the lady who does our payroll etc has a goat and all 3 are in this picture. Obviously the goal was reached!This was the only photo without children. I love goats and this was a beauty! His name is Bert.