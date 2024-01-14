Gymbo el Payaso

January flew by ... and didn't post a single photo....

All is good, but I'm a little busy with other (fun) things!



Since January I'm teaching after school Spanish and have 2 groups. The first group has 13 preschoolers and second group 6 K-2nd grade students. It is going well and although it is just 1 hour per group per week, I need to plan my lessons very well, especially for the preschoolers because one hour is quite long...



When we lived in Mexico when my son was a baby we went to the Gymboree and they had a clown called Gymbo. I remembered some songs and thought it would be fun for my preschoolers. So here is a photo of the Muppet I made. He doesn't look like the original Gymbo at all, but he is a hit!



The first thing they asking at the beginning of the class is if Gymbo is coming! It also helps me to talk more in Spanish, because I told them he only speaks Spanish, so I speak with him in Spanish and they do their best to talk in Spanish to him too!



Next to being at school full time and the Spanish, I'm trying to get my teaching certificate for EC-6th grade. I'm about half way through and like to finish it asap; hopefully before the end of the schoolyear.



I plan drop in occasionally and hope to be back here on 365 more frequent once I have my course work finished.