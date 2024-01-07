Diaper-cake

January flew by ... and didn't post a single photo....

All is good, but I'm a little busy with other (fun) things!



On the Teacher Development Day just after the December break we had a baby shower for a college. Because my kids were visiting over the break I had not bought or prepared anything. Fortunately, I was not the only one...

A friend and I realized that not many diapers were given and we decided to work together. She bought a big box of diapers and I put this together. There were so many diapers the ATV needed a trailer! The college loved it!



I'm at school full time and on top of that I'm trying to get my teaching certificate for EC-6th grade. I'm about half way through and like to finish it asap; hopefully before the end of the schoolyear.



I plan drop in occasionally and hope to be back here on 365 more frequent once I have my course work finished.