Green Anole

Thank you for the comments on my flat tire. It definitely wasn't deliberate. I drove for a few miles and got it in my tire on the road... I don't know how, but I've done it before with a wrench... Yelena says I have a special talent for this...



This is a green anole. He lives under the rain pipe and peeked out. Hopefully I'll get a better picture of him one day.