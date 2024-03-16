Previous
Purple fountain by ingrid01
Photo 3321

Purple fountain

Same fountain as yesterday, just a different angle and color. I only cropped the photo a little to get more purple for my calendar, otherwise NO Photoshop involved here :)
16th March 2024 16th Mar 24

Ingrid

@ingrid01
Update June 2022 - We moved back to Houston, Texas (same house we lived in from 2012 to 2019 - we rented it out). Most...
909% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise