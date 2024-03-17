Previous
Pelicans by ingrid01
Photo 3322

Pelicans

The pelicans we saw in Galveston had some pink feathers and their beaks looked pink too, but I felt it wasn't enough for my calendar, so in Lightroom I left the pelicans alone, but changed the color of their rock and the background.
17th March 2024 17th Mar 24

Ingrid

@ingrid01
Update June 2022 - We moved back to Houston, Texas (same house we lived in from 2012 to 2019 - we rented it out). Most...
Lou Ann ace
Just wonderful!
March 18th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Gorgeous
March 18th, 2024  
