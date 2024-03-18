Previous
Husband by ingrid01
Photo 3324

Husband

Last weekend in Galveston. In contrast to the cardinal he didn't sing, but was still happy to pose... I was hoping for a big splash behind him. Although Norbert stood there for quite a while, that big splash only came after I gave up.
18th March 2024 18th Mar 24

Ingrid

@ingrid01
Update June 2022 - We moved back to Houston, Texas
summerfield ace
murphy's law, don't you know! very nice portrait, Ingrid. aces!
March 19th, 2024  
