Photo 3324
Husband
Last weekend in Galveston. In contrast to the cardinal he didn't sing, but was still happy to pose... I was hoping for a big splash behind him. Although Norbert stood there for quite a while, that big splash only came after I gave up.
18th March 2024
18th Mar 24
Ingrid
@ingrid01
Update June 2022 - We moved back to Houston, Texas (same house we lived in from 2012 to 2019 - we rented it out).
365
Canon PowerShot G7 X Mark III
14th March 2024 4:18pm
rainbow2024
summerfield
ace
murphy's law, don't you know! very nice portrait, Ingrid. aces!
March 19th, 2024
