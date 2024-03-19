Graduates of 2024

At the International school Yelena attends, the 12 graders get a piece of pavement at the High School parking lot to decorate. Yelena and her friends decided to copy an album cover of one of their favorite artists (it didn't say me anything so I forgot...). Anyway, when I visited the school earlier this month I took a photo. I loved that they put their flags (Nigeria, The Netherlands, Uganda, Colombia and Saudi Arabia) and wrote in their languages (not in the same order as the flags, but that is a detail).



With this orange sun, I thought it would be perfect for my calendar!