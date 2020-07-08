Previous
Next
mullein flower by ivanc
207 / 365

mullein flower

Last year we brought small plant with big leaves to our garden. This year it has grown into nearly 3 meters high plant. We collect the yellow flowers every day.
8th July 2020 8th Jul 20

Ivan Cibulka

@ivanc
Concerning the photography, I am a many-years family documentarist (two kids, rather many grandkids, one wife forever). It was not too difficult to persuade me...
56% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise