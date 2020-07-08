Sign up
207 / 365
mullein flower
Last year we brought small plant with big leaves to our garden. This year it has grown into nearly 3 meters high plant. We collect the yellow flowers every day.
8th July 2020
8th Jul 20
Ivan Cibulka
@ivanc
Concerning the photography, I am a many-years family documentarist (two kids, rather many grandkids, one wife forever). It was not too difficult to persuade me...
Tags
