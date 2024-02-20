Previous
wooden composition by ivanc
wooden composition

I have made this composition from the materials: thuya wood - the vase, willlow wood - the branches, wheat straw - the stars. Colours are natural, no paints.
Ivan Cibulka

Concerning the photography, I am a many-years family documentarist (two kids, rather many grandkids, one wife forever). It was not too difficult to persuade me...
