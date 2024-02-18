Previous
spruce sculpture by ivanc
spruce sculpture

This wooden sculpture is a memory to the spruce tree we had in our garden. We keep it in our living room for more than ten years (I estimate).
Ivan Cibulka

@ivanc
Concerning the photography, I am a many-years family documentarist (two kids, rather many grandkids, one wife forever). It was not too difficult to persuade me...
