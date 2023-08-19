Previous
Birch tree eye by ivanc
232 / 365

Birch tree eye

Some trees can have eyes (birch tree close to our house).
19th August 2023 19th Aug 23

Ivan Cibulka

@ivanc
Concerning the photography, I am a many-years family documentarist (two kids, rather many grandkids, one wife forever). It was not too difficult to persuade me...
