232 / 365
Birch tree eye
Some trees can have eyes (birch tree close to our house).
19th August 2023
19th Aug 23
Ivan Cibulka
@ivanc
Concerning the photography, I am a many-years family documentarist (two kids, rather many grandkids, one wife forever).
Views
0
365
SM-A336B
18th August 2023 2:19pm
trees
