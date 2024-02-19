Previous
spruce sculpture 2

Can you recognize the strange face swallowing a piece of black wood? We have it at the house main staircase.
19th February 2024 19th Feb 24

Ivan Cibulka

@ivanc
Concerning the photography, I am a many-years family documentarist (two kids, rather many grandkids, one wife forever). It was not too difficult to persuade me...
