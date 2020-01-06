Previous
Hi Im Larry (I think)... by jackies365
Photo 1279

Hi Im Larry (I think)...

for the tag challenge. my tags are graffiti, boy and third optional word is color! you should have seen my sister's reaction when I took her to this spot to hopefully find something for the challenge! not very comfortable with some of the spots I frequent I guess!
http://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/43004/are-you-ready-to-play
6th January 2020 6th Jan 20

jackie edwards

@jackies365
2019 now...one of my years is totally complete.
