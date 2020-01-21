Sign up
Photo 1291
packard plant
huge abandoned auto plant in detroit. slated for some kind of rejuvenation. would have loved to walk around but the amount of ice built up made it too treacherous so I was limited to from the car shots.
21st January 2020
21st Jan 20
jackie edwards
ace
@jackies365
2019 now...one of my years is totally complete.
2801
photos
131
followers
73
following
353% complete
1284
1285
1286
1287
1288
1289
1290
1291
405
1286
1287
859
1288
1289
1290
1291
Views
6
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
21st January 2020 12:50pm
Tags
graffiti
,
abandoned
,
detroit
