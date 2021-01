the last day of 2020 and my future was coming up from behind...

this is the only shot for the day. on my way to de-decorate for my mom and at a stop sign I glanced in my rearview. there it was...the new Ford Bronco...I have one on order...so they have finally hit the roads but mine won't be til june. it will be my forever car. at least I think so. no one ever knows for sure what the future holds. 2020 was proof of that. looking for more good things to show up...