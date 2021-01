as our New Year's Eve guests left (we had only 2 of them) I popped out to look at the stars. New Year's Day 2021 was bright and clear and extremely cold at 1:30 am. I turned around and went to go back inside and the wreath looked pretty against the frosted window, backlit. got the camera and took the only photo of the day. Happy New Year to all. May your year be filled with everything you need and want and even more.