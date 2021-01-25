Sign up
Photo 1598
backlit
just looking for things I could backlight. things I learned: try really hard to get your slices the same thickness which is really tough.
25th January 2021
25th Jan 21
3
2
jackie edwards
ace
@jackies365
2021 now. started in 2015. some days I think I've improved and other days not so much. so on to the 7th year. we'll see...
Photo Details
Album
365
amyK
ace
Lovely...looks like a lot of work to set up.
January 26th, 2021
jackie edwards
ace
@amyk
not that bad. I shot it on top of glass so I didn't get the light pad wet and then just lifted it off saved the lemons to put in my water and threw away the cranberries.
January 26th, 2021
Terri
ace
Wow! What a great shot! Fav!
January 26th, 2021
