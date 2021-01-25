Previous
Next
backlit by jackies365
Photo 1598

backlit

just looking for things I could backlight. things I learned: try really hard to get your slices the same thickness which is really tough.
25th January 2021 25th Jan 21

jackie edwards

ace
@jackies365
2021 now. started in 2015. some days I think I've improved and other days not so much. so on to the 7th year. we'll see...
437% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

amyK ace
Lovely...looks like a lot of work to set up.
January 26th, 2021  
jackie edwards ace
@amyk not that bad. I shot it on top of glass so I didn't get the light pad wet and then just lifted it off saved the lemons to put in my water and threw away the cranberries.
January 26th, 2021  
Terri ace
Wow! What a great shot! Fav!
January 26th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise