saved for a later date

a macro photog on youtube said to store some dandelion clocks for use later when there weren't any. I put some in plastic food storage container with a little bag of silica gel and they are perfect. working with them in the winter there is a static problem though! the colors in the back are a coaster that my neice brought to each of us from South Korea on a back home. they are beautiful patchwork what appears to be raw silk. put it in front of the light pad.