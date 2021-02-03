Sign up
Photo 1606
not an original idea I know. again lacking any creativity and the phojo is waning... this is another which do you prefer... color here:
https://365project.org/jackies365/alternate-photo/2021-02-03
3rd February 2021
3rd Feb 21
jackie edwards
ace
@jackies365
2021 now. started in 2015. some days I think I've improved and other days not so much. so on to the 7th year. we'll see...
kali
ace
i like the crispness of this image
February 4th, 2021
