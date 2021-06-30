Sign up
Photo 1733
a message for my granddaughter
when I painted Brooks's room I left a heart inside of his closet. He found it this year. I finished painting Elsie's room this week and left her the message too. grandma j loves you both.
30th June 2021
30th Jun 21
0
0
jackie edwards
ace
@jackies365
2021 now. started in 2015. some days I think I've improved and other days not so much. so on to the 7th year. we'll see...
