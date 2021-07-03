meet Nigel... #40

#40 in my 100 strangers project finally! Nigel was fascinating and I hope to meet up with him again as he is a friend of a friend. Originally from England, he has lived here for several years. we started chatting about my camera (he asked if I only shot digital) and he told me as a young man he worked for the BBC in film production. it was so fun to hear his story about the changes brought about by technology in the film industry. apparently, as I learned later, he became a horologist, and quite an accomplished one. I had no clue what that was until our hostess explained he is an expert clock craftsman and repair person. she told me, I don't know if it's fact or not, that he worked on the clock in the tower that houses Big Ben. He's retired now however still plies his craft. apparently his home workshop in his 1800's farm house basement is a fascinating place to see! he married a woman from the US and they lived in England for quite a few years but then moved here. with his amazing accent and calm demeanor I could talk with him for hours. nice to meet you Nigel!