a new stranger - number 44 I believe...

my 100 strangers project has stalled considerably since the virus took hold. tonight a stranger put himself in front of the camera and posed several different ways. no name except to state that he was my brother, filled with joy and a bit of beer (note the cup in the right hand) I was in the elevator with him these shots were taken before the door closed. no time for real focus or changing settings. very underexposed. he, however, opened up the dialog that we are all brothers...wish we had more than the brief encounter of 10 floors on an elevator and that he made the trip home safe. nice to have met you brother.