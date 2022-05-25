Sign up
Photo 1947
25th May 2022
25th May 22
jackie edwards
ace
@jackies365
2021 now. started in 2015. some days I think I've improved and other days not so much. so on to the 7th year. we'll see...
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
25th May 2022 8:46pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Milanie
ace
A sad sign of our times.
May 26th, 2022
jackie edwards
ace
@milaniet
those kids and the families...unimaginable grief
May 26th, 2022
Call me Joe
ace
😢🙏😢
May 26th, 2022
