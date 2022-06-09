Sign up
Photo 1960
white lilac
a branch from a tree we planted in our park in memory of our loved ones who passed away. at mom's so just brought it out onto her front porch when the sun was low in the sky to catch some of the lensbaby bokeh...and to remember : )
9th June 2022
9th Jun 22
jackie edwards
ace
@jackies365
mid 2022. on here since 2015 (I think) has helped me grow considerably in photography. love chatting with people all over the world.
