Previous
Next
white lilac by jackies365
Photo 1960

white lilac

a branch from a tree we planted in our park in memory of our loved ones who passed away. at mom's so just brought it out onto her front porch when the sun was low in the sky to catch some of the lensbaby bokeh...and to remember : )
9th June 2022 9th Jun 22

jackie edwards

ace
@jackies365
mid 2022. on here since 2015 (I think) has helped me grow considerably in photography. love chatting with people all over the world.
537% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise